FBI investigating alleged extortion attempt against Bucs’ Rachaad White

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White was apparently the victim of a concerning alleged crime.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network posted a statement on Tuesday from attorneys Michelle Gervais and TJ Grimaldi. The statement revealed that the FBI is currently investigating an alleged extortion attempt made against White and his family.

“The FBI and other appropriate authorities are looking into an extortion attempt against Rachaad White,” the statement read. “Illegal and defamatory threats and demands against Rachaad and his family will be met with zero tolerance. We will continue to exercise all legal avenues to protect Rachaad’s rights as a victim of extortion.”

Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1)) looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The statement is the first-known public revelation that White was facing an alleged extortion attempt. No further details were given, but Jenna Laine of ESPN confirmed that White was indeed dealing with “what was described … as an extortion attempt” and had retained the services of Gervais and Grimaldi in response.

White, 26, was a third-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2022 (No. 91 overall) and just completed his third season with the team. After rushing for 990 yards as a sophomore in 2023, White split carries with rookie teammate Bucky Irving in 2024, finishing with 613 rushing yards and three touchdowns (to Irving’s 1,122 yards and eight TDs).

About to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, the former Arizona State star White is not the only NFL player who has recently faced an alleged extortion attempt. Last summer, a Seattle Seahawks defender also found himself at the center of a similar case.