Field Yates helps ‘Pardon My Take’ guys hilariously troll Mike Florio

Mike Florio knows better than to talk about his fantasy football teams whenever he appears as a guest on “Pardon My Take,” but the hosts of the popular podcast have gotten extremely creative in finding ways to bait him into it.

Florio has a close relationship with “Pardon My Take” hosts Big Cat and PFT. One of the bits the guys have with the Pro Football Talk founder is to get him to talk about his fantasy football teams just so they can berate him and tell him no one cares. So when ESPN’s Field Yates asked Florio about his fantasy teams on Wednesday, the first thing Florio mentioned was how he is used to being set up by such questions.

Going against his instincts, Florio started to talk about his fantasy football team. That’s when Yates conferenced in the “Pardon My Take” guys. The prank was absolutely hilarious, but be aware that Florio reacted with some very inappropriate language.

We got @ProFootballTalk once again with a fantasy football trap! Thanks for the assist on this one, @FieldYates . pic.twitter.com/elousJf6lD — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 1, 2021

You can see another example of the long-running bit below. The good stuff starts at around the 5:55 mark.

Florio may never talk about his fantasy team again after that. No one can be trusted.