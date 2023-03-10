Former NFL 1,000-yard rusher becomes free agent

One notable running back is ready to be wined and dined.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Friday that the New York Jets have decided not to tender James Robinson. As a result, Robinson will become a free agent and will attract interest, Fowler adds.

The 24-year-old Robinson, who rushed for 1,070 yards and seven TDs as a rookie in 2020, was acquired by the Jets from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round pick last October. He was always expected to be a gap-filler after the season-ending ACL injury to Jets running back Breece Hall. But Robinson ended up being a total non-factor in New York, getting just 29 total rushing attempts over four games after falling behind Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight on the depth chart.

Robinson had already voiced his frustrations with his role on the Jets. Now he gets a chance to sign with a team where he can have a greater impact.