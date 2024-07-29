Chase Budinger gets love from USA Basketball players at Olympics

The ties built within the NBA fraternity live on even years after a player retires — or even changes his sport completely.

Former NBA veteran Chase Budinger made waves when it was announced that he was competing in the Olympics for US Olympic beach volleyball team.

Budinger was on the same boat as the hundreds of other US Olympians during the opening ceremony. Among those with him were his former NBA peers such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who lead the US men’s basketball squad. On Sunday, Budinger posted a video on Instagram of his great interactions with his former on-court foes.

Cool to see LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Diana Taurasi, Anthony Davis and Team USA basketball support Chase Budinger at the Olympics. 🇺🇸 Budinger and KD were co-MVPs of the McDonald’s All-American Game. pic.twitter.com/hqKLEpwsQr — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) July 28, 2024

The 36-year-old started his career as a second-round pick who was traded on draft night to the Houston Rockets. The Arizona alum spent his first three seasons with the Rockets, then his next three with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also had short stints with the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers during his final year in 2016.

Budinger averaged 7.9 points and 3.0 rebounds on 43.0% shooting across 407 career games.