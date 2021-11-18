Former NFL star Zac Stacy accused of brutal attack on ex-girlfriend

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy is accused of savagely beating his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son in Florida over the weekend.

Stacy, a 2013 fifth-round pick who played for both the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets, was allegedly caught on camera punching his ex in the head before violently throwing her into a television and body slamming her through the child’s bouncy chair. Throughout the entire ordeal, the woman can be heard pleading with him to stop.

The videos are extremely graphic and disturbing.

The woman immediately called police following the incident and filed for a restraining order.

“He punched me several times in the head. I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the woman wrote in the restraining order application, via TMZ Sports.

“He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat.”

Stacy allegedly fled before police arrived, telling his son he loved him before taking off.

“I fear for my life and my children’s lives,” the woman said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for various injuries, including a potential head wound.

Stacy retired from football at the conclusion of the 2015 regular season but came out of retirement in 2018. He briefly joined the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL in 2018 and later played for the AAF’s Memphis Express.

Photo: Aug 29, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back Zac Stacy (38) runs with the ball during the first half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports