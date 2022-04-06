Former Packer starts big rumor about team

The Green Bay Packers have a major void to fill at the wide receiver position after they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. They have yet to make any major moves to address the need, but one former member of the team claims there is something big in the works.

Leroy Butler, a Hall of Fame defensive back who played for Green Bay from 1990-2001, got Packers fans buzzing with a tweet he sent on Tuesday. He said the team is working hard to find a replacement for Adams and might acquire “someone who you would never guess that was available.”

Make no mistake about it ! The @packers are exploring Every option to replace 17, it might be someone who you would never guess that was available 🤔 — leroy butler (@leap36) April 5, 2022

That was all Butler said, so fans were left to speculate. Guesses included everyone from DeAndre Hopkins to Michael Thomas, who did not play at all last season.

Rodgers and Davante Adams were virtually unstoppable over the past several seasons. Fans were shocked when the Packers traded the star wideout, but Adams wanted out of Green Bay. There was nothing Rodgers or anyone else could have said to convince him to stay. The Packers now have to find a way to replace his production, and fast.

While Green Bay will likely draft a wide receiver, Rodgers probably wants them to add a proven veteran. Some Packers players have been recruiting potential Adams replacements on Twitter.

Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports