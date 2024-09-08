FOX broadcast made hilarious mistake during Alvin Kamara touchdown

For a brief moment in time on Sunday, Alvin Kamara managed to score the single most valuable touchdown in NFL history.

The New Orleans Saints running back Kamara found the end zone in the third quarter of Week 1 vs. the Carolina Panthers (as part of a touchdown assembly line for the Saints in an eventual 47-10 dismantling of Carolina). As Kamara hit pay dirt from inside the one-yard line, the scorebug on the FOX broadcast briefly showed that Kamara’s touchdown run had given the Saints [checks notes] nine additional points.

The glitch was edited out of the NFL’s official highlight of the Kamara TD, but you can see the full video of it here.

In FOX’s defense, it was tough to keep up with how much New Orleans was scoring against Carolina on Sunday. Kamara’s score put them 36-3 (though not 39-3 as the broadcast had suggested), and the Saints ultimately ended up with five total TDs on the day as well as four made field goals.

Phantom nine-point touchdowns runs aside, it was a dream start to the season for Kamara and the Saints. Coming off another mediocre nine-win season last year and with Kamara seemingly being unhappy with the team over the offseason, the blowout Week 1 win was a welcome sight for them.