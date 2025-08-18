Fans were not happy with FOX’s new NFL score bug

The NFL season has not even started yet, but fans have already found a reason to complain.

Plenty of eyes were fixed on FOX’s broadcast of Sunday’s preseason game between the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Several fans watching couldn’t look away from what they felt to be an eyesore of an NFL score bug FOX debuted in the contest.

The score bug featured the teams’ logos looking digitally naked without any colored borders. See for yourself.

Thoughts on the new Fox score bug for the 2025 season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BlB1W5E506 — Novo (@NovoHeat) August 18, 2025

Several fans lambasted the redesigned NFL score bug on social media. Some called it innovation just for the sake of innovating, while others just called it flat-out ugly.

Not to be that guy but Fox’s new scorebug might be the worst in sports history pic.twitter.com/DQgZ3a3XiP — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) August 18, 2025

Whoever okayed this scorebug should be fired pic.twitter.com/IbpSwaouBT — Carson_Hudkins (@Chiefsszn__25) August 18, 2025

Since my entire feed is about a FOX Sports employee let’s talk about which one of them created and approved this scorebug in the year 2025 pic.twitter.com/zFGaf3zGTS — RJ Starcevic (@RJStarcevic) August 18, 2025

One fan felt like he was able to make a better one with very minimal effort.

I made this in like 5 minutes and it’s better than the FOX scorebug 😭 pic.twitter.com/9W6BtcFQyS — GuardsGaddis (@GuardsGaddis) August 17, 2025

Some fans felt the score bug was at least an improvement over the one FOX debuted during the last Super Bowl. The Super Bowl 59 score bug looked similar to the current one, but had team abbreviations rather than logos — a design that drew similar backlash in February.

Fox updated their score bug from the Super Bowl, and it’s STILL ugly…@MySportsUpdate pic.twitter.com/l9nT5ZO7Dn — Tank Talk Podcast (@tanktalk_pod) August 18, 2025

The FOX scorebug tweak is a major improvement from the Super Bowl! Still don’t love it, but it is much better. pic.twitter.com/mW1DxU1q65 — Craig Choate (@craigwchoate) August 18, 2025

Nostalgia sometimes pushes fans to prefer things of the past, whether that be former players, vintage logos, or even old score bugs. But it does feel like FOX is trying to fix something that isn’t broken.