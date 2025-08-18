Larry Brown Sports

Fans were not happy with FOX’s new NFL score bug

FOX debuting new score bug during Bears-Bills preseason game

The NFL season has not even started yet, but fans have already found a reason to complain.

Plenty of eyes were fixed on FOX’s broadcast of Sunday’s preseason game between the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Several fans watching couldn’t look away from what they felt to be an eyesore of an NFL score bug FOX debuted in the contest.

The score bug featured the teams’ logos looking digitally naked without any colored borders. See for yourself.

Several fans lambasted the redesigned NFL score bug on social media. Some called it innovation just for the sake of innovating, while others just called it flat-out ugly.

One fan felt like he was able to make a better one with very minimal effort.

Some fans felt the score bug was at least an improvement over the one FOX debuted during the last Super Bowl. The Super Bowl 59 score bug looked similar to the current one, but had team abbreviations rather than logos — a design that drew similar backlash in February.

Nostalgia sometimes pushes fans to prefer things of the past, whether that be former players, vintage logos, or even old score bugs. But it does feel like FOX is trying to fix something that isn’t broken.

