FOX reportedly decides on Tom Brady’s broadcast stand-in

Tom Brady will take on the role of lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports once he retires. Until then, a former Pro Bowler will handle those duties.

FOX has agreed to a deal with longtime Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen to serve as lead analyst until Brady retires, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Olsen will be paired with lead play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, and the two will also call the Super Bowl together next February.

Olsen always seemed to be the favorite for the role. He and Burkhardt were paired together as the No. 2 broadcast team for FOX last season and received positive reviews. In fact, Olsen was reportedly given a long look for the full-time No. 1 role before FOX agreed to its deal with Brady.

Olsen’s promotion opens up a spot on FOX’s No. 2 team, at least temporarily. There will be plenty of speculation linking another high profile ex-player with that role, in all likelihood.