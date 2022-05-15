Ex-Pro Bowler to keep seat warm for Tom Brady at FOX?

Tom Brady will play at least one more season in the NFL before he begins working at FOX, which means the network still needs an analyst for top games in 2022. A favorite has reportedly emerged for the job.

Greg Olsen has begun discussions with FOX to become the network’s top analyst next season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The two sides have not agreed to a deal but Olsen is considered the most likely candidate for the position.

FOX has already named Kevin Burkhardt as its replacement for Joe Buck, who left for ESPN along with longtime partner Troy Aikman. Brady will eventually serve as the No. 1 analyst for FOX, but that will not be for at least another year. No one would be shocked if Brady played in the NFL beyond next season, either.

Olsen joined FOX as a full-time broadcaster last season. He seemed like the logical choice to replace Aikman before Brady came along. He could still boost his resume by taking the job in the short term, though another former NFL star has unexpectedly become a broadcasting free agent.