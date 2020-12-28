 Skip to main content
FOX has TV glitch during Cowboys-Eagles game on CeeDee Lamb touchdown run

December 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

FOX’s TV feed had a glitch on a CeeDee Lamb touchdown run late in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys’ 37-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Lamb went in for a 19-yard rushing touchdown on a 2nd-and-6 play to put Dallas up 37-17 with just under two minutes left. As Lamb was going towards the end zone, there was a screen glitch on FOX. It looked like some Andy Dalton stats got scrambled all over the screen.

The issue resolved after seconds, but it was still odd to see. The even bigger surprise may be that even after a 3-9 start, the Dallas Cowboys have a chance to win the NFC East.

