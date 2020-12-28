FOX has TV glitch during Cowboys-Eagles game on CeeDee Lamb touchdown run

FOX’s TV feed had a glitch on a CeeDee Lamb touchdown run late in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys’ 37-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Lamb went in for a 19-yard rushing touchdown on a 2nd-and-6 play to put Dallas up 37-17 with just under two minutes left. As Lamb was going towards the end zone, there was a screen glitch on FOX. It looked like some Andy Dalton stats got scrambled all over the screen.

I see a sailboat pic.twitter.com/GA6mg25OBd — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 28, 2020

The issue resolved after seconds, but it was still odd to see. The even bigger surprise may be that even after a 3-9 start, the Dallas Cowboys have a chance to win the NFC East.