Frank Reich weighs in on Philip Rivers’ Colts struggles

The Indianapolis Colts have not seen the Philip Rivers they hoped to get when they signed him as a free agent this offseason. For now, though, coach Frank Reich is standing by his veteran quarterback.

Reich said there has been no consideration of starting Jacoby Brissett ahead of Rivers, and added that he and the team still feel Rivers will perform for the franchise.

“My trust at the end of the day is that this guy is a Hall of Fame quarterback,” Reich said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “I have the utmost belief in him, and our team has the utmost belief in him, and you’re gonna have to live with some mistakes. We truly believe the good will far outweigh the bad.”

Reich’s stance is understandable, but so far, Rivers hasn’t given the team what they wanted. Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns was particularly bad, as he threw a pick six and took an intentional grounding penalty in his own end zone. There’s no doubt the Colts were expecting more composure from their experienced quarterback.

For now, Rivers is safe. It’s fair to wonder how long that lasts, as the Colts have a confident backup who has started before.