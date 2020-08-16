Jacoby Brissett certain he will be NFL starting QB again

Jacoby Brissett lost his starting job with the Indianapolis Colts when the team signed Philip Rivers as a free agent, but that does not appear to have diminished his confidence in his abilities.

On a conference call with reporters Friday, Brissett sounded certain that he would once again be an NFL starting quarterback sooner or later.

“I know I’ll be a starter in this league one day again,” Brissett said, via Andrew Walker of the team’s official website. “So wherever that may be.”

Brissett went 7-8 as the starter for the Colts in 2019 following Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement. He protected the ball well, throwing just six interceptions, but just 18 touchdowns and 2,942 yards in 15 games suggested that he was in a rather conservative system.

The 27-year-old will probably have to find another team to start on. Even if Rivers retires within a year or two, Brissett is a free agent after the season, and the Colts may have already drafted their long-term solution at quarterback.