Frank Reich backtracks on major change after latest Panthers loss

Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich is desperate to turn his team’s fortunes around, and made a big change to that effect on Wednesday.

Reich announced that he would be taking back offensive play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. Reich had called the plays for the first six games of the season, all of which the Panthers lost.

In taking offense back over offense from Thomas Brown, Frank Reich said he wouldn't be able to live with himself if he didn't do everything he thought was in team's best interest over final eight games. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 15, 2023

Reich’s move certainly gives off the impression of desperation. Brown took over play-calling duties a month ago and got three games to show what he could do, going 1-2 in those games. The offense was not really any worse than it was under Reich, but it was not much better, either.

The Panthers are 1-8 and desperate for solutions to help struggling No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. There is some reason to doubt that Reich can make it happen, and not just because it did not work to start the season.