Panthers coach Frank Reich makes major change after poor start

Frank Reich has yet to win a game with the Carolina Panthers, and the coach is hoping a significant change will help the team turn things around.

Reich is giving up offensive playcalling duties, NFL Network reports. The Panthers have a bye this week, and the plan is for offensive coordinator Thomas Brown to call plays in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.

#Panthers coach Frank Reich informed players today he has decided to hand over play-calling duties to OC Thomas Brown, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @RapSheet. Brown, 37, is highly regarded. Now, with Carolina 0-6, he’ll call the shots for No. 1 pick Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/vNjFyfRKor — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2023

The 37-year-old Brown is in his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator. He was a running backs coach, tight ends coach, and assistant head coach with the Los Angeles Rams prior to being hired by Reich last offseason.

One of the reasons the Panthers hired Reich is that he has a great track record of working with quarterbacks. However, rookie first overall pick Bryce Young has struggled through six games with just 967 yards, 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

The Panthers traded their top wideout when they included DJ Brown in the package they sent the Chicago Bears to move up to No. 1 overall. They signed Miles Sanders to a big contract, but the running back has been banged up and unproductive. It seems unlikely that a new playcaller will make a big difference, but Reich had to do something after an 0-6 start.