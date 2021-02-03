Fred VanVleet makes history in record game for Raptors

Fred VanVleet made some history on Tuesday night.

VanVleet scored 54 points in Toronto’s 123-108 win over the Orlando Magic. The 54 points were a franchise-high for the Raptors.

VanVleet’s point total was also the most ever for an undrafted player, topping Moses Malone’s previous mark of 53.

VanVleet scored so many points because of how hot he was as a shooter, rather than due to the volume of shots he took.

The 26-year-old guard went 17/23 from the field, including 11/14 on threes. He also was 9/9 on free throws. Norman Powell was second on the team with 23 points.

VanVleet entered the game averaging 18.8 points per game this season, which is a career-high mark.