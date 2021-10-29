 Skip to main content
Funny Aaron Rodgers face becomes meme

October 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Aaron Rodgers makes funny face

A funny face Aaron Rodgers made during Thursday night’s game between his Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals went viral.

Rodgers’ Packers were leading the Arizona Cardinals 10-7 in the third quarter and had a 1st-and-goal. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Randall Cobb, but the quarterback was hit by Jordan Phillips afterwards. Arizona was flagged for roughing the passer.

As Rodgers was on the ground, FOX’s cameras zoomed in to catch the Green Bay quarterback making a funny face. Naturally, the face became a meme:

The circumstances of Rodgers making that face were not humorous, but the end result was. He remained in the game despite the hit and even threw another touchdown pass to Cobb.

