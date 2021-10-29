Funny Aaron Rodgers face becomes meme

A funny face Aaron Rodgers made during Thursday night’s game between his Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals went viral.

Rodgers’ Packers were leading the Arizona Cardinals 10-7 in the third quarter and had a 1st-and-goal. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Randall Cobb, but the quarterback was hit by Jordan Phillips afterwards. Arizona was flagged for roughing the passer.

As Rodgers was on the ground, FOX’s cameras zoomed in to catch the Green Bay quarterback making a funny face. Naturally, the face became a meme:

*record scratch* *freeze frame* Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/6wFnrUk4Uo — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) October 29, 2021

When they take away the Rodgers Rate after an accident pic.twitter.com/BS2GeoLWVq — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 29, 2021

Knicks only up 3 pic.twitter.com/hZFYFzyhdO — Clem (@TheClemReport) October 29, 2021

The circumstances of Rodgers making that face were not humorous, but the end result was. He remained in the game despite the hit and even threw another touchdown pass to Cobb.