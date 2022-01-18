Funny video of Ryan Fitzpatrick at Bills game goes viral

You can take Ryan Fitzpatrick out of Buffalo, but you can’t take the Buffalo out of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

A funny video of the veteran quarterback went viral this week. Fitzpatrick attended the Bills’ Wild Card game on Saturday against the New England Patriots. In a video posted on Twitter by a user named Kyle Margeson, a shirtless Fitzpatrick was going nuts in the stands after a Bills touchdown.

@ESPNNFL @SalSports @JeremyWGR @EWood70. The moment I caught on video Saturday night will be one of the greatest memories of my life. The passion! GO BILLS! pic.twitter.com/2rbOzpmVXi — kyle margeson (@jessekjm) January 17, 2022

Keep in mind that the game, which Buffalo won 47-17, was played in near-zero degree weather. That is definitely a man with some nerves of steel.

Fitzpatrick, who signed a one-year deal with Washington last offseason but barely played this season due to injury, used to be Buffalo’s quarterback. He played for the Bills for four seasons from 2009 to 2012 but never made it to the playoffs with the team.

Now 39 years old, Fitzpatrick had some hilarious viral moments during his Buffalo career. Now it appears that he is still very much a member of Bills Mafia, even all these years later.

