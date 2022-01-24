Gabriel Davis sets record against Chiefs with 4 touchdown catches

Gabriel Davis put up a performance for the ages in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Allen and Davis connected 8 times for 201 yards and 4 touchdowns in regulation during Sunday’s game. Buffalo’s first touchdown of the game came on a run by Devin Singletary. Their next four touchdowns all were passes from Allen to Davis.

Davis even caught two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the game and became the first player ever with four touchdown catches in a postseason game.

Keep in mind that Davis’ regular season stats included 35 catches for 549 yards and six touchdowns. He did just about half of what he did the entire regular season in this game alone.

The Bills thought that Davis’ final touchdown with 13 seconds left would be enough to win the game, but they allowed the Chiefs to set up in field goal range and tie the game. KC won the coin toss and scored a touchdown in overtime to win 42-36. What a game.

Photo: Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) following the game against the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports