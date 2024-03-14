Gardner Minshew and Maxx Crosby seemingly settle their beef

Gardner Minshew and Maxx Crosby were happy to engage in some trash talk when the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders faced each other last season. Now they are on the same team, and any issues they had with each other are clearly in the past.

Minshew was introduced to the media Thursday after signing with the Raiders, and he did admit that he and Crosby had crossed paths earlier in the day. The quarterback even had a funny way of describing Crosby, who had famously referred to Minshew as a “little a– boy” during last season’s game.

Gardner Minshew on his first interaction with Maxx Crosby: “To be around some of the best s***talkers in the NFL, it’s just gonna make me better.” #Raiders pic.twitter.com/HPay58bB0i — Logan Reever (@loganreever) March 14, 2024

“I saw him. He’s a big a– boy is what he is,” Minshew said. “It was awesome. This is a guy that’s not as much fun to play against, but if they’re on your team, absolutely love it. Excited to be with him, Christian [Wilkins] — some of the best s— talkers I’ve been around in the NFL. To have them on our side, to practice against them every day, it’s just going to make me better.”

Minshew is an enthusiastic trash talker. In fact, he came away impressed with how riled up Crosby gets during games, so it is not like the star pass rusher made a bad impression.

Crosby had 14.5 sacks last season, though he did not get to Minshew when they faced off in Week 17. The quarterback will appreciate being on the same side going forward.