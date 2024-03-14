 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 14, 2024

Gardner Minshew and Maxx Crosby seemingly settle their beef

March 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Gardner Minshew in a headband

Aug 18, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) looks on during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner Minshew and Maxx Crosby were happy to engage in some trash talk when the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders faced each other last season. Now they are on the same team, and any issues they had with each other are clearly in the past.

Minshew was introduced to the media Thursday after signing with the Raiders, and he did admit that he and Crosby had crossed paths earlier in the day. The quarterback even had a funny way of describing Crosby, who had famously referred to Minshew as a “little a– boy” during last season’s game.

“I saw him. He’s a big a– boy is what he is,” Minshew said. “It was awesome. This is a guy that’s not as much fun to play against, but if they’re on your team, absolutely love it. Excited to be with him, Christian [Wilkins] — some of the best s— talkers I’ve been around in the NFL. To have them on our side, to practice against them every day, it’s just going to make me better.”

Minshew is an enthusiastic trash talker. In fact, he came away impressed with how riled up Crosby gets during games, so it is not like the star pass rusher made a bad impression.

Crosby had 14.5 sacks last season, though he did not get to Minshew when they faced off in Week 17. The quarterback will appreciate being on the same side going forward.

Article Tags

Gardner MinshewMaxx Crosby
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus