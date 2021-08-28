 Skip to main content
Gardner Minshew traded from Jaguars to Eagles

August 28, 2021
by Grey Papke

Gardner Minshew

After losing out on the team’s starting quarterback job, Gardner Minshew is on his way out of Jacksonville.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars have traded Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Minshew’s situation doesn’t change that much, as he’ll essentially be backing up a young quarterback in Philadelphia as well. Jalen Hurts has been impressive during camp, so Minshew will be a backup and insurance policy for the Eagles along with Joe Flacco.

Minshew, who made famously clear that he wants to be an NFL starter again, has put together a respectable career when given the chance to play. In two seasons with the Jaguars, he threw 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 23 total games.

