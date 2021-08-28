Gardner Minshew traded from Jaguars to Eagles

After losing out on the team’s starting quarterback job, Gardner Minshew is on his way out of Jacksonville.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars have traded Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Trade: Jaguars are sending QB Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick, per sources. The 6th-round pick could go to a 5th if Minshew plays in 50 percent of the plays in three games this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2021

Minshew’s situation doesn’t change that much, as he’ll essentially be backing up a young quarterback in Philadelphia as well. Jalen Hurts has been impressive during camp, so Minshew will be a backup and insurance policy for the Eagles along with Joe Flacco.

Minshew, who made famously clear that he wants to be an NFL starter again, has put together a respectable career when given the chance to play. In two seasons with the Jaguars, he threw 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 23 total games.