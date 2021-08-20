Jalen Hurts hype continues to build with latest report about Eagles QB

The Philadelphia Eagles placed a lot of confidence in Jalen Hurts when they drafted him in the second round last year, and the former Alabama star appears poised to reward the team for it this season.

There have been several reports this offseason about Hurts looking impressive in training camp. That theme apparently continued this week when the Eagles held joint practices with the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “Get Up!” Friday morning that NFL sources who were at those joint practices were surprised by Hurts’ accuracy. Fowler described Hurts as “surging.”

Here’s more:

“I’m hearing [Jalen Hurts] is surging of late.”@JFowlerESPN was told by multiple people in the NFL who were at the Eagles joint practice with the Patriots that Hurts was “more accurate than [they] thought.” pic.twitter.com/aNIYHjcVRI — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 20, 2021

That meshes with a report from earlier in the week, which said Eagles players have been blown away by what they’ve seen from Hurts.

It will be interesting to see if Hurts lives up to the hype, especially since the Eagles have been consistently linked to Deshaun Watson. There seemed to be a feeling at one point that Hurts is not ready to start in the NFL, but that theory is sounding less accurate by the day.