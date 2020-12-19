Gardner Minshew thinks ex-teammate will be ‘out for blood’ against him

Gardner Minshew has the unenviable task of going up against the Baltimore Ravens’ fierce defensive front this weekend. That front contains two of his former teammates, one of whom in particular Minshew is concerned about.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback said he won’t trash-talk Calais Campbell, but is definitely concerned about Yannick Ngakoue.

“Now Yannick’s going to be out for blood,” Minshew said Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Ngakoue, who was traded from Jacksonville to Minnesota before the season and then to Baltimore in October, downplayed any bad feelings.

“I’m just treating it as another game,” Ngakoue said. “We need the rest of these wins to get to where we need to get to. At the end of the day, I had my time with Jacksonville, you know that’s not a secret. At the end of the day, I’m just going to treat it like another game, another Sunday.”

Of course, Ngakoue’s time with Jacksonville ended badly. He wanted out so badly he gave up nearly $6 million to facilitate a trade, and that came after some very public bickering with the owner’s son.

Ngakoue only has one sack since moving to Baltimore, so maybe this will be the ideal opportunity for him to get going. It may even motivate Jaguars fans some more to keep supporting him in this odd way.