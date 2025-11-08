Garrett Wilson speaks out on harsh reality after Jets trade his co-stars

Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson has weighed in on the New York Jets’ fire sale at the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

The Jets moved on from All-Pro defenders Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, trading the Pro Bowl pair away for a war chest of draft assets. The moves left Wilson as one of the few remaining blue-chip players on New York’s roster and also had fans clowning on the Jets for initiating yet another rebuild.

Wilson spoke to reporters on Friday ahead of the Jets’ Week 10 contest against the Cleveland Browns. When asked about the deadline deals, Wilson shared that he’ll only try to control what he can on the field.

“I don’t get paid to have a vision, [the Jets] do – and they’ve got one,” Wilson said. “I’ve got to trust it, man. I do. My emotions, that side of it, I hate it. I hate it. I play football. I play with my brothers. I get to know my brothers. I hate it.

“But I’m paid to play football. No one cares if I hate it. Go catch the ball. That’s how I see it. And that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to do my job to the best of my abilities. So that stuff like that, they feel like they can keep us all together. Cause that’s the reality of this thing. When you don’t win games, things change.”

The Jets made Wilson a top-10 pick during the 2022 NFL Draft, and he rewarded them for the decision with an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. But despite the rise of players like Wilson, Gardner, and Williams, New York has yet to have a winning season since 2015.

The situation has gotten even more dire this season, with the Jets off to a 1-7 start entering Week 10.

Wilson remains the team’s top receiving option. Through six games this season, Wilson leads the team with 36 catches for 395 yards and 4 touchdowns.