Geno Smith arrested for DUI hours after Seahawks’ season ends

Geno Smith may have celebrated a little too hard after his Seattle Seahawks’ season finale win on Sunday in Arizona.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Monday morning and then released, according to King County District Court records. His arrest was at 2:10 am and he was released on $1,000 bail at 9:27 am.

“Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation,” Smith’s attorney said in a statement. “I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained.”

Despite the arrest, Smith was still in attendance for a team meeting on Monday.

Geno Smith was in Seahawks' team meeting today, Pete Carroll says. That was following the backup QB's arrest, release in King County this morning on suspicion of DUI according to King County Jail records. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 11, 2022

Smith just finished his second season with the Seahawks. He is set to be a free agent.

The 31-year-old quarterback went 65/95 for 702 yards with five touchdown passes this season.