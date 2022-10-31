Geno Smith sends pointed message after beating Giants

Geno Smith’s vindication tour continued Sunday with a win over the New York Giants, one of his former teams. While Smith downplayed the history there, he also made it pretty clear that this one meant something to him.

Smith played for the Giants in 2017, when he was infamously handed a Week 13 start that broke Eli Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts. The move was hugely unpopular with Giants fans, and some even questioned whether it contributed to coach Ben McAdoo’s firing at the end of that season.

After Smith’s Seahawks beat the Giants 27-13, the quarterback dedicated the win to McAdoo and former GM Jerry Reese, noting that they were willing to give him a chance with New York.

Geno Smith: "This game was for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese. They believed in me." 👀 — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) October 31, 2022

Even if Smith insists this wasn’t personal, it’s tough to read a quote like that and believe it. Smith was not that bad in that lone start for the Giants, but he was still the villain because he replaced Manning. Manning’s best football was behind him at that point, though, something McAdoo seemed aware of.

Smith has long been a defender of McAdoo, and he clearly remembers how his one start went down with the fanbase. He’s entitled to take a bit of a victory lap here.