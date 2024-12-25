Geno Smith’s awesome message to Sam Darnold goes viral

Geno Smith and Sam Darnold shared a wholesome moment after their two teams squared off on Sunday.

Darnold’s Minnesota Vikings outlasted Smith’s Seattle Seahawks in a hotly contested Week 16 affair at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. Darnold found Justin Jefferson for the go-ahead touchdown in the closing minutes as the Vikings held on for a 27-24 victory.

ANOTHER UNREAL SAM DARNOLD PLAY ‼️ HE FINDS JUSTIN JEFFERSON FOR THE 39-YARD TD TO GIVE MINNESOTA THE LATE LEAD 👏 (via @Vikings) pic.twitter.com/df2NTGs6XO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2024

Smith was gracious in defeat. The Seahawks signal-caller had a heartfelt message for Darnold as the two met up on the field after the game.

“Sam! Hey gang. Good job, man,” Smith told Darnold while the two embraced. “You’ve been balling. I love your journey, bro. Keep going, man.”

"I love your journey, bro." Geno Smith showing respect to fellow QB Sam Darnold 🤝 (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/xpQHfVGe7o — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2024

If there’s anybody in the world who understands the journey Darnold’s been through, it’s Smith.

Smith flamed out as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback to begin his career. He later bounced around the league as a backup before finding a home as the Seahawks’ full-time QB1. Smith has been named a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons.

Like Smith, Darnold began his career with the Jets and similarly lost his starting job after a few poor seasons. Darnold had stints with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers before breaking out with the Vikings this year.

Darnold is virtually a lock to be named a Pro Bowler and is in contention for an All-Pro nod after leading Minnesota to a 13-2 record with two games to go. Through 15 games, Darnold has thrown for 3,776 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Smith was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 following his first full season as the Seahawks’ starter. Despite his resurgent year, Darnold may not be eligible for the same award due to a change in the award’s criteria.