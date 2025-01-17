George Kittle wants assist for Predators goal

George Kittle seemed to bring the Nashville Predators some good luck during their latest win, and the Pro Bowl tight end wants to see it reflected on the stat sheet.

Kittle attended the Predators’ game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The San Francisco 49ers star sat in a luxury box decked out in Preds gear.

Midway through the first period, Kittle was shown on the video board inside the arena. Naturally, he accepted the challenge and began chugging his beer. As Kittle was dumping beer down his gullet, Steven Stamkos scored a power play goal to give Nashville an early 1-0 lead.

The Predators gave Kittle credit by calling his beer chug “the assist of the century.” Kittle agreed.

Put me in your parlay for assists https://t.co/XGBxa0zNwu — George Kittle (@gkittle46) January 17, 2025

Nashville ended up winning the game 3-2 in a shootout. They improved to just 15-22-7 on the year, so perhaps they need to ask Kittle to attend a few more games. That beer chug seemed to work to perfection.