George Kittle shares why he enjoys joint practices

August 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Joint practices elicit mixed opinions across the NFL. Count San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle among those who approve, but for a pretty funny reason.

Kittle talked about joint practices Wednesday, as the 49ers have been working alongside the Minnesota Vikings this week. The tight end was enthusiastically in favor of the arrangement, because it means he does not have to block Nick Bosa.

The Vikings have talented edge rushers in Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith, which says a lot about how talented Bosa is. The former No. 2 pick collected 15.5 sacks last year, so it checks out statistically.

There are certainly downsides to joint practices. Circumstances can get entirely too heated, for instance. That has not happened between the 49ers and Vikings, though, and as long as that continues, Kittle can enjoy his reprieve.

