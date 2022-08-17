Players land on fan during latest Panthers-Patriots practice fight

Tempers flared once again during Wednesday’s joint practice between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots. Unfortunately, one fan involuntarily became a part of the scrum.

Players were jawing back and forth right from the start of practice in what quickly turned into a repeat of Tuesday’s session. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, the most recent brawl was sparked by Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise hitting Panthers star Christian McCaffrey late. McCaffrey spiked the ball at Wise and multiple Carolina players rushed to the running back’s defense. Wise ended up falling on a woman who was seated in the front row at the Gillette Stadium practice field.

Patriots officials were speaking with her to make sure she was fine. Fans in stands certainly got more than they bargained for this morning. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 17, 2022

You can see some of the altercation below. If you watch the right side you will see where Wise was shoved into the first row.

Fortunately, the woman Wise landed on was not injured. She refused medical attention and was offered tickets to a Patriots game later this season.

Just to tie off the scrap aftermath, the woman in the stands who was landed on was hit in the foot by a helmet. She refused medical attention. The Patriots and their medical team were there quickly to make sure she was ok. She was offered tickets to a game later this year — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 17, 2022

That fight seemed even more animated than the one the day before (video here). It’s great to see passion from players during a meaningless scrimmage, but you know things have gotten carried away when a 270-pound defensive end lands on a fan.