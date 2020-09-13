George Kittle appears to suffer knee injury after being tackled

George Kittle exited the field before halftime of the San Francisco 49ers’ game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday due to a leg injury.

Kittle lined up split wide to the left on a 2nd-and-4 play with under a minute to go before halftime. Jimmy Garoppolo threw high for Kittle, who was hit low as he leaped for the ball. The pass was the lone incompletion of the half intended for Kittle.

Kittle appeared to have his left knee hyperextended on the hit by Budda Baker.

George Kittle heads to the sideline with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/gyPWdF58l6 — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) September 13, 2020

Kittle was shown in pain on the 49ers’ sideline after the hit. He was examined by trainers and then headed into the locker room early before halftime.

The 26-year-old two-time Pro Bowler had four catches for 44 yards and a rush for 9 yards prior to exiting.