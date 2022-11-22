George Kittle could not believe 1 move 49ers made

The San Francisco 49ers have made a good amount of roster moves over the past year, even making Trey Lance their starting quarterback over Jimmy Garoppolo. But there was one move above all the others that had George Kittle stunned.

Kittle says he couldn’t believe it when the team traded for Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers tight end recounted the story of how he learned of the trade during an interview with Michelle Beisner-Buck that aired prior to “Monday Night Football” in Week 11.

“I was in the middle of playing video games, actually. It was one of our off nights. One of my buddies was like, ‘hey George, did you see you guys traded for McCaffrey.'”

Kittle said he didn’t believe the news, especially since the trade deadline was a few days away. But then Kittle checked to see if the news was true, and then celebrated.

“I open my Twitter and it was all over. I jumped up, ran all over and called [McCaffrey]. Just very excited. He’s a running back that I’ve always been a huge fan of. He’s always seemed like a good locker room guy,” Kittle said of McCaffrey.

The Niners acquired McCaffrey on Thursday, October 20. He was able to suit up for them and play in their Week 8 game that weekend, albeit in a limited role. In the two games since then, the Niners have gone 2-0 as McCaffrey has played a much big role.

San Francisco entered Monday night’s game against Arizona at 5-4.