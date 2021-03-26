George Kittle, Patrick Mahomes have funny exchange about draft trade

The San Francisco 49ers made a huge move on Friday when they traded up to No. 3 in the upcoming NFL Draft, and they clearly did not consult George Kittle ahead of time.

The Niners traded their 12th overall pick, two future first-round picks, and a future third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins to move up to No. 3. Kittle was just as shocked as the rest of us, as evidenced by him tweeting “oh wow” in response to Adam Schefter’s report about the blockbuster deal.

Patrick Mahomes was equally stunned, which led to a great exchange between him and Kittle.

I just work there I don’t know what’s going on — George Kittle (@gkittle46) March 26, 2021

Kittle, of course, will likely be directly impacted by the trade. The 49ers are all but certain to draft a quarterback third overall, and it would be a surprise if they sat that QB for all of the 2020 season. Though, they are still insisting they are not going to trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

There have been indications for quite some time that the 49ers might make a big move at QB, so Kittle can’t be too stunned. The star tight end may have to start thinking about catching passes from a new teammate in 2021.