Report: 49ers doing ‘due diligence’ on quarterback market

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the wildcards in the quarterback market this offseason, and it sounds like they’re certainly open to upgrading.

According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, the 49ers have been “doing their due diligence” on any quarterback potentially available. He is skeptical, however, that the team is seriously interested in Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater, despite reports to the contrary. Coach Kyle Shanahan is not said to be a fan, and Bridgewater does not fit his system well.

Lombardi does believe that the 49ers would have significant interest in Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who is a more ideal fit for Shanahan’s scheme.

It’s clear that the 49ers are at least open to replacing Jimmy Garoppolo despite their public stance that they will keep him. That could be good news for one AFC team, but it doesn’t appear anything is close right now. The quarterback market is moving slowly, and lots of teams are essentially waiting for Deshaun Watson’s situation in Houston to be settled one way or the other.