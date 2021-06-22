George Kittle shares why he didn’t invite Tim Tebow to ‘Tight End University’

Tim Tebow is aiming to prove that he is capable of contributing in the NFL as a tight end, but he will not be joining his peers at “Tight End University” in Nashville this week. According to George Kittle, that is nothing personal.

Kittle and fellow “Tight End University” event organizer Greg Olsen were guests on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on Monday, and Kittle explained why Tebow was not invited.

“So, nothing against Tim Tebow, but I found it hard to invite — I wish nothing but the best for Tim Tebow, and I hope he has a fantastic season playing tight end — but it’s hard for me not to invite a backup tight end on, let’s say the New York Giants, as opposed to inviting a guy who just started playing the tight end position because we do have limited spots,” Kittle said, as transcribed by David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. “I wish I could make it so every NFL tight end can come, (so) it’s accessible to everybody. But what we tried to do this year, we wanted to pay for everything for all the tight ends that come to kind of make it a special event for all tight ends.”

Kittle said event organizers booked an entire hotel and it is completely full. They initially thought around 20 players would attend but have since exceeded 50.

Olsen, who is now retired, said he and Kittle look forward to working with Tebow if he makes a roster as a tight end.

“If he’s on a roster this year, and he plays tight end, we would love to have him, we would love to work with him,” Olsen said. “Once he’s officially a tight end, we would love to work with him.”

We have heard mixed reviews about how Tebow has looked at Jaguars camp. The odds are obviously stacked against the 33-year-old, and you can certainly understand why he didn’t make the cut with Kittle and Olsen. The skepticism surrounding Tebow is warranted. Even he knows that.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0