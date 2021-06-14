Here is how Tim Tebow has looked at Jaguars practice

There are very few people who believe Tim Tebow has a legitimate chance to make the Jacksonville Jaguars’ final roster, but that does not mean the former quarterback is embarrassing himself this offseason.

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco said on “Get Up!” Monday that Tebow has not looked out of place while working with the tight ends at organized team activities. The reporter said Tebow “looked like he belonged” at practice on Monday.

“His fundamentals need work. His footwork’s a little slow,” DiRocco said. “He’s getting some coaching after every drill, but if people were expecting him to look like he didn’t know what he’s doing, that’s not the case.”

Urban Meyer has said it is unclear what role the team will use Tebow in when training camp begins next month. He could be used as a true tight end or more of a “gadget” player.

DiRocco also reported that Tebow is very well-liked by his teammates and no one has taken issue with him being in camp.

Plenty of people have taken shots at Tebow over his comeback attempt, and that is likely fueling the 33-year-old. He obviously has a close relationship with Meyer, which could be a factor when the final roster is set. At the very least, it doesn’t sound like Tebow is going to make Meyer’s decision easy.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0