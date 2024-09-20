George Kittle’s status for 49ers’ Week 3 game not looking good

The San Francisco 49ers continue to be hurt by injuries.

George Kittle was listed on Friday’s injury report as doubtful for his team’s Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Kittle has a hamstring injury that caused him to miss practice on Thursday and Friday.

If Kittle were to miss the Sunday game, he would join fellow 49ers stars Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. McCaffrey is on injured reserve, while Samuel has been listed as out for Week 3. As if that’s not enough, defensive stars Charvarius Ward and Nick Bosa are both listed as questionable due to their injuries.

Injury report for Sunday’s 49ers-Rams game: pic.twitter.com/Ghea1SHvXM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2024

Things aren’t looking so great for the Rams either.

Cooper Kupp is out for the game, while fellow receiver Puka Nacua is on injured reserve.

Despite the numerous anticipated absences from San Francisco’s star offensive players, the Niners are still nearly a touchdown favorite in the game, which will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Rams are 0-2 and were blown out by the Cardinals in Week 2. The 49ers beat the Jets in Week 1 and lost to the Vikings in Week 2. Kittle had 7 catches for 76 yards and a touchdown last weekend.