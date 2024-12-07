George Pickens fined by NFL over unsportsmanlike conduct

George Pickens has been fined by the NFL for the two unsportsmanlike conduct violations he committed last week.

Pickens was penalized twice for the violations during his Pittsburgh Steelers’ 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

In the first quarter of the game, the Steelers had a 3rd-and-8 at their 32. Russell Wilson found Pickens for a 47-yard pass to the Bengals’ 21. Pickens was penalized after pointing his fingers towards the stands like a weapon.

The NFL fined #Steelers WR George Pickens $20,462 for two unsportsmanlike conduct violations — including his finger gun towards the stands after a 46-yard catch last week. pic.twitter.com/rINarLrG9m — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 7, 2024

Pickens was also penalized early in the third quarter after catching a 36-yard pass. He dropped the ball on an opponent.

🚨🚨THIS IS PATHETIC🚨🚨 THE REFS CALLED AN UNSPORTSMANLIKE CONDUCT PENALTY ON #STEELERS WR GEORGE PICKENS FOR DROPPING THE BALL ON A CINCY DEFENDER… 😳 Cmon… what are we doing?pic.twitter.com/u5kBYAZrwJ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 1, 2024

Pickens cost his team 30 yards with the penalties. The 23-year-old has now been fined six times in just his three seasons in the league. He was fined three times last year and has now been fined three times this season.

Pickens has 55 catches for 850 yards and 3 touchdowns this season for the 9-3 Steelers.