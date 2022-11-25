George Pickens has interesting comment about Steelers’ practice

George Pickens was part of a Georgia team last year that featured one of the best defenses in college football history, and the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver had an interesting way of expressing that this week.

Pickens told reporters on Thursday that he felt practices at Georgia were more intense than the ones he has experienced in his first NFL season. Why? Because the Bulldogs’ defense was so loaded with talent.

Pickens obviously did not mean that as a slight to Pittsburgh’s defense. He was simply trying to highlight how dominant Georgia’s defense was last season en route to a national title. Though, it is worth noting that the Steelers have allowed 24.4 points and 375.5 yards per game this season. They have one of the worst defenses in the NFL in terms of statistics.

The Steelers fell to 3-7 with their 37-30 loss to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals last week. Pickens was ejected late in that game for a cheap shot.