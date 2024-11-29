George Pickens goes Marshawn Lynch with the media

George Pickens was in no mood to deal with the media on Friday, so the Pittsburgh Steelers star decided to channel his inner Marshawn Lynch.

Pickens used Lynch’s famous “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” line multiple times while fielding questions from reporters in the locker room. It was hardly a surprise that he did not want to talk about the fight he got into at the end of last Thursday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, but Pickens also repeated the response when asked about other topics.

George Pickens opted to go the Marshawn Lynch route about any question related to the scuffle at the end of the Browns game and on one about how to improve the red zone offense. He also said Cincinnati had a “potent” offense. pic.twitter.com/SodO4LFePb — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 29, 2024

Like Lynch, Pickens clearly does not like dealing with the media. That was not the first time he has been short with reporters this season.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin must cringe every time Pickens has a media session. Between the Marshawn Lynch moment and the excuse Pickens gave for last week’s loss, the former Georgia star has become a headline machine.