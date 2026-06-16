George Pickens makes clear statement about a potential holdout

George Pickens has arrived at the Dallas Cowboys ’ offseason minicamp and has made it clear that a holdout is not in the cards.

Pickens told reporters Tuesday that he has no intention of holding out or holding in at training camp after receiving the franchise tag this offseason. The wide receiver said he was focused on helping the team win, and downplayed any frustration at not getting a long-term contract.

“What’s important to me is winning,” Pickens said. “Like I said from the beginning, I always wanna bring a Super Bowl to a group of guys that never had that feeling. That’s really the most important part to me.”

Cowboys WR George Pickens said he’s not disappointed that he did not get a long-term deal. He doesn’t plan on holding out. He will be at training camp.



He said he didn’t attend voluntary OTAs because he was listening to his agent.



“What’s important to me is winning. Like I said… pic.twitter.com/YbKpEFfPEa — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 16, 2026

While Pickens had assured the Cowboys that he would sign the tag and be in camp, there were some doubts about the situation after he skipped OTAs and delayed signing the tag. The Cowboys maintained they were not worried about whether he would show up when it mattered, and they were apparently correct to think so.

Pickens caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns for Dallas last season. The Cowboys made it clear earlier in the offseason that they have no further plans to try to negotiate a long-term contract with him.