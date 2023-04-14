6-time Pro Bowl DT announces his retirement

One of the best defensive linemen of the past decade is calling it a career.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy announced on Friday that he is retiring from the NFL. He shared the news with a video on social media.

McCoy was drafted by the Bucs with the No. 3 overall pick in 2010. The former Oklahoma star quickly established himself as one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in the NFL and made six straight Pro Bowls from 2012-2017.

The 35-year-old McCoy was released by Tampa Bay prior to the 2019 season. He then spent a season with the Carolina Panthers before signing a three-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. McCoy never appeared in a game for Dallas, as he suffered an injury during practice and was cut.

McCoy last played with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, but he suffered a season-ending injury early in the year.

A First-team All-Pro in 2013, McCoy finishes his career with 334 total tackles and 59.5 sacks.