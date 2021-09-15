Gerald McCoy out for season with knee injury

The Las Vegas Raiders lost numerous key players to injury in Monday night’s thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens, and Gerald McCoy is one who will unfortunately not return this year.

McCoy was carted off the field with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday that McCoy will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

That’s terrible news for both the Raiders and McCoy, who missed all of last season with the Dallas Cowboys after he ruptured his quad in training camp.

In addition to McCoy, the Raiders also lost starting right guard Denzelle Good to a torn ACL. Marcus Mariota reaggravated a quad injury, and defensive lineman Yannick Ngkouke also hurt his knee.

McCoy, 33, was a six-time Pro Bowler with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-2017. He sent an awesome just before the season when he made the Raiders’ roster. You hate to see his year end so abruptly.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0