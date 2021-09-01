Gerald McCoy sends cool tweet after making Raiders

Gerald McCoy is back on an NFL roster, and he is extremely grateful for that chance.

McCoy, 33, did not play last season after suffering a ruptured quad in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys.

The veteran defensive lineman tried to make it with the Las Vegas Raiders this year. He got the great news Tuesday that he made their active roster. That led to a cool tweet from McCoy, who expressed his gratitude to be on the team.

Man what a blessing it is to be back on an NFL roster. I never take any opportunity for granted. It is always a privilege not a right to be in this league. It coulda been so many other guys around this league but God blessed me. And I’m beyond grateful!! — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) August 31, 2021

You love to see such a talented player show that kind of humility and gratitude.

McCoy was a six-time Pro Bowler with Tampa Bay from 2012-2017. Those Pro Bowl days may be in the past, but McCoy is trying to make it happen for one more season. He also seems to be a very positive thinker in general.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0