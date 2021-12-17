Giants have absolutely terrible way of celebrating ‘Fan Appreciation Day’

Fans of the New York Giants probably will not be feeling particularly appreciated with the team’s “Fan Appreciation Day” this weekend.

The Giants announced in an email this week that they are celebrating “Fan Appreciation Day” during Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. What is the grand giveaway going to be for all the lucky fans? A free medium soft drink (for season-ticket holders only, of course).

The 4-9 Giants announced Fan Appreciation Day will be celebrated with … a free soda* …🥤

*season-ticket holders only H/T @TheGiantsWire pic.twitter.com/136cTPUmbZ — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) December 17, 2021

The promo was rightfully lampooned on social media, including angry tweets by some of the Giants’ own fans. Take a look.

Giants fan appreciation: here's a 69¢ big gulp 🤣 pic.twitter.com/597izneHo4 — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) December 17, 2021

The New York Football Giants are having fan appreciation day by giving away a free medium soda. Nothing like wasting your time and money the last 5 years on the 2nd worst team in the league but if you come watch Mike Glennon you get a free medium Pepsi… Dr Pepper costs extra. pic.twitter.com/dH6f7Yob63 — EagleEyePicks (@EagleEyePicks11) December 17, 2021

The @Giants had the nerve to offer "a free medium soda" to season ticket holders as fan appreciation. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?! You want to show you appreciate me? Here is how. FIRE EVERYONE INTO THE SUN. What a joke of an organization. pic.twitter.com/Mo7hJ0rRDX — New York Giants Therapy Group (@NYGTherapyGroup) December 17, 2021

The Giants held a meeting and decided they wanted to show their alleged fans a medium amount of appreciation. https://t.co/ykNc5I0ORU — Pleasant Court (@noamb424) December 17, 2021

It is bad enough that Giants fans have to root for a team that is the worst in their division and has not even had a winning season since back in 2016. Now, season-ticket holders who spent tens of thousands of dollars on seats can’t even get anything more than a medium soft drink (not a large, mind you) for their troubles? It almost might have been less insulting for the Giants to give all of their fans a yo-yo and a paper clip to take home.

There is at least one bit of good news for Giants fans though. As bad as it is, the free medium soft drink for “Fan Appreciation Day” is not even the worst giveaway we have seen from a New York professional sports team.

