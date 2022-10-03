Report: Giants could bring back former Pro Bowl player

The New York Giants have dealt with some injuries in their secondary through the early part of the season, and that has led them to explore a reunion with a player who used to be the anchor of their defense.

Free agent safety Landon Collins is scheduled to visit with the Giants on Monday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports.

Collins spent the first four seasons of his career with the Giants after they drafted him with the 33rd overall pick in 2015. He made three consecutive Pro Bowl teams from 2016-2018 and was a First-team All-Pro in 2016. The former Alabama star then signed a six-year, $84 million contract with division rival Washington prior to the 2019 season.

Washington moved Collins to a hybrid safety/linebacker position because of injuries last season. He suffered a foot injury late in the year and was placed on injured reserve. Collins was then cut this past offseason. The injury likely played a role in him going unsigned.

Collins finished with 81 total tackles and two interceptions in 13 games with Washington last season. He also had a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.