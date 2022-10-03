Giants drop hint about Daniel Jones’ injury status

The New York Giants certainly seem to be harboring some concern about the status of quarterback Daniel Jones for Week 5.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle, but would not get specific about his chances of playing in Week 5. Daboll did suggest, however, that the Giants were preparing to work out quarterbacks, with backup Tyrod Taylor in the concussion protocol.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll says "Daniel is feeling a little bit better today. We'll see how it goes." He says "we'll probably work out a few quarterbacks." Whether they sign one will depend how Jones and Tyrod Taylor (in concussion protocol) progress. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 3, 2022

This certainly suggests that the Giants are not fully confident in having Jones for Week 5. Complicating matters is the fact that their game is in London against the Green Bay Packers, so they might have to take a quicker decision on the situation as well.

The Giants are 3-1, though Jones has not lit it up over the first four weeks. Still, with their quarterback situation as it is, losing him for a week would definitely be a blow.