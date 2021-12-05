Giants DB takes shot at Tua Tagovailoa after loss

A New York Giants player is finding a way to talk smack despite taking an L.

The Giants lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday by a 20-9 final. They were without starting quarterback Daniel Jones due to a neck injury, then backup Mike Glennon suffered a concussion during the game. Afterwards, Giants cornerback Logan Ryan spoke on his team’s quarterback situation and got in a shot at Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who had just beat them.

Ryan said that he was available as an emergency quarterback if need be, noting that he played the position in high school.

“I’m a lot like Tua, I can throw two yard passes to the left,” Ryan added, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com.

It is never a good look to be talking trash about the other team after a loss. Tagovailoa didn’t even do too bad either, completing 30-of-41 pass attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Opponents clearly have a problem with giving respect to the former first-round pick Tagovailoa. A couple of weeks ago, another opposing defender tried to downplay Tagovailoa’s strong performance in a Miami victory.

Photo: Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at a press conference at the Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports