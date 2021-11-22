 Skip to main content
Jets player not impressed with Tua Tagovailoa despite big game

November 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tua Tagovailoa at a press conference

Tua Tagovailoa had one of his best NFL performances on Sunday. That didn’t impress at least one opponent, though.

New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers characterized Tagovailoa’s performance in Miami’s 24-17 win as throwing up “prayers” that sometimes went answered.

This doesn’t really check out. Tagovailoa went an efficient 27-of-33 for 273 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. That’s a lot of answered prayers.

Tagovailoa has received plenty of criticism during his career, and some of it has come from opponents. His decision-making and his reading of defenses has come under scrutiny. It’s often been quite valid. Here, though, it sounds like sour grapes from a team that made Tagovailoa look very good.

It probably doesn’t help that Franklin-Myers, who has four sacks on the year, only collected one QB hit on Sunday.

Photo: Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at a press conference at the Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

