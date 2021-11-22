Jets player not impressed with Tua Tagovailoa despite big game

Tua Tagovailoa had one of his best NFL performances on Sunday. That didn’t impress at least one opponent, though.

New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers characterized Tagovailoa’s performance in Miami’s 24-17 win as throwing up “prayers” that sometimes went answered.

John Franklin-Myers said Tua beat the #Jets by throwing up “prayers” and “sometimes prayers are answered.” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 21, 2021

This doesn’t really check out. Tagovailoa went an efficient 27-of-33 for 273 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. That’s a lot of answered prayers.

Tagovailoa has received plenty of criticism during his career, and some of it has come from opponents. His decision-making and his reading of defenses has come under scrutiny. It’s often been quite valid. Here, though, it sounds like sour grapes from a team that made Tagovailoa look very good.

It probably doesn’t help that Franklin-Myers, who has four sacks on the year, only collected one QB hit on Sunday.

Photo: Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at a press conference at the Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports