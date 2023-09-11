 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 10, 2023

Giants fan goes viral for his reaction during ugly loss to Cowboys

September 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

A frustrated New York Giants fan

A New York Giants fan went viral on Sunday night for his fitting reaction during his team’s ugly 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Pretty much everything that could have gone wrong for the Giants went wrong. They gave up touchdowns to Dallas’ special teams, defense and offense. The Giants threw two interceptions, lost a fumble, and missed two field goal attempts in the rainy conditions.

After Dallas scored and then added an extra point to make it 40-0, NBC flashed to a Giants fan whose face said it all.

Any time the Giants struggle going forward, you’ll be seeing that photo. That man just became a meme. The Giants played like a meme too.

Article Tags

New York Giants fans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus