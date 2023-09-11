Giants fan goes viral for his reaction during ugly loss to Cowboys

A New York Giants fan went viral on Sunday night for his fitting reaction during his team’s ugly 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Pretty much everything that could have gone wrong for the Giants went wrong. They gave up touchdowns to Dallas’ special teams, defense and offense. The Giants threw two interceptions, lost a fumble, and missed two field goal attempts in the rainy conditions.

After Dallas scored and then added an extra point to make it 40-0, NBC flashed to a Giants fan whose face said it all.

Add this pic to the collection of sad Giants fans over the years pic.twitter.com/HM3sHClk6M — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 11, 2023

hate to see it pic.twitter.com/OlNQOdhdsf — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 11, 2023

Are the Giants good? pic.twitter.com/TCxLbCqbtV — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 11, 2023

Any time the Giants struggle going forward, you’ll be seeing that photo. That man just became a meme. The Giants played like a meme too.